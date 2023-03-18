Rubina Dilaik Embraces Pahadi Roots During Shimla Vacation With Family

Rubina Dilaik is currently vacationing at her birth place Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The Shakti actress, along with her husband Abhinav Shukla, participated in her younger sister Jyotika Dilaik's wedding festivities. They are now making most of their time in the hills. In recent updates on Instagram, Rubina shared pictures and videos in which she gave fans a glimpse of her ‘simple rich life’.

Rubina shared glimpses from her vacation in the hills. She enjoyed family time. She captioned the post “Simple yet Abundant." The actress was dressed in traditional outfits as she shopped for grocery, made new friends and ate farm grown food.

Rubina also put up pictures with her mother and sisters Jyotika and Rohini Dilaik. The group dressed up in traditional pahadi outfits. The Shakti actress captioned the post “Traditional at heart ❤️” as she struck a pose against the beautiful backdrop of the hilly town. See the post here.

After wrapping her sister’s wedding functions, Rubina along with her husband Abhinav and her family relished street food. The actress shared pictures of the family members enjoying the quintessential street food items. She captioned the post “Hamare bachpan ki kahani, hamara swaad muh-zubaani…….”

Rubina turns bridesmaid for sister Jyotika’s wedding

Jyotika Dilaik got married to her long-time boyfriend recently. For the wedding, Rubina Dilaik wore a printed, pink lehenga along with golden jewellery. The actress congratulated her sister in a post whose caption read, “Shubh Vivaah ❤️ And our Little BabyGirl is married @jyotikadilaik @rohinidilaik ! Couldn’t have been more Happy to have you @rajatsharma_rj as our Family ❤️🧿 now and forever…! And @ashukla09 @sarthak.tyagi17 stepped in as brothers for the Bride.”





Friends of the actress took to the comments section to congratulate Jyotika on her big day.