Rubina Dilaik Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Abhinav Shukla; 'Us Then, Now And Forever'

Rubina Dilaik, known for her role in series including Choti Bahu, often takes to her social media account to share glimpses of her life with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She headed to Instagram on June 21 to mark the couple's fourth wedding anniversary and shared some unseen pictures from their wedding day with fans online.

Several well-wishers took the comments section of the post and extended their wishes to the happy couple on their special day.

Rubina Dilaik Abhinav Shukla's wedding anniversary

Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared some adorable pictures from her wedding with Abhinav Shukla as she marked their fourth anniversary. In one of the pictures, the couple was seen sitting on an orange scooter in wedding attire as they were caught laughing their hearts out in a candid moment.

She also shared a clip of the couple dancing together, which won fans over. The collection of pictures from the couple's wedding day also included them dancing in the midst of their family and friends. She captioned the picture, "Us, then, now and forever," and wishes poured in for the duo on their fourth anniversary.

Have a look at the post here:

Rubina Dilaik in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'

The actor will soon be seen taking part in the action-packed reality show and took to her social media account to announce the exciting news as she began shooting the upcoming show.

She shared a video with the host of the show, Rohit Shetty, who is well-known for directing high-octane actioners in the Bollywood film industry. She used a Singham track in the background and was seen making a power-packed entry with the host. Dilaik had captioned the post ''Aa Rahe hain Hum, Dhamaal machane kuch is style mein……. Shoot begins for the most thrilling, adventure-packed season of Khatro Ke Khiladi @itsrohitshetty #khatronkekhiladi12 #KKK12 #colors @colorstv #rohitshetty #rubinadilaik."

Several fans and followers sent her their best as she embarks on this new journey. Celebrities including Jannat Zubair, Shivangi Joshi, Faisal Shaikh and others will also compete on the show.

Image: Instagram/@rubinadilaik