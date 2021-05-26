Rubina Dilaik Expresses 'happiness' As She Reunites With Her Pet Leo After 8 Months

Rubina Dilaik finally reunited with her dog Leo after eight months of separation. On Mar 26, the reality show star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her German Shephard, Leo. Sharing the adorable pet picture on social media, Rubina Dilaik said, "Happiness is reuniting with my lil boy Leo after 8months". As seen in Rubina Dilaik's Instagram post, the actor's dog is seen lying on the grass, while Rubina petted him. She sported a white tee, paired with black pants. She also wore a pair of pink chic sliders. Rubina Dilaik is seen smiling as she holds her dog by his face.

Rubina Dilaik reunites with her dog Leo

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Rubina Dilaik's Instagram account were quick to share their response in the comment section. Personalities such as Simple Kaul and Gautam Hegde commented on the actor's post. While the former simply dropped a heart, the latter wrote, "O my! He is all grown up!!! Pawdorable!!! Get him here please!! Zoey will have a new friend!!". One of the Instagram users wrote, "Yeeh dog lover love u boss lady", while another added, "soo adorable". A fan comment read as "Aww my cuty and leo 🤓 my favourites". Check out some more fans' reactions below.

A peek into Rubina Dilaik's health update

In March 2021, Rubina Dilaik had tested positive for Covid-19. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared her isolation journey. Rubina Dilaik posted a video, wherein she opened up about her Covid-19 experience and further spoke about the power of positivity. She penned a lengthy note explaining the same.

Rubina Dilaik's Instagram note

2020-21 has been by far the most difficult time that our generation is going through. As I was lying in bed, covid ridden and scrolling through my social media, the enormity of the situation was weighing down on me.



But, there is something else that I noticed too. And that is what I want to focus on from now on. I feel so blessed to be in this world full of such good human beings doing such good work for our community.



Here goes my bit to add to their good work. Let's carry on with this #POWEROFPOSITIVITY



Let me know in the comments what you guys are doing to help a friend in need in this time and what keeps you motivated to keep doing the same!



#StaySafe #ThinkPositive #BePositive #Grateful #PoP

