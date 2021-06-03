Rubina Dilaik Extends Support For LGBTQA+ Community As Pride Month Begins

On June 2, 2021, Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and posted a glimpse of her interaction with the members of the Kinnar community of India. She expressed her support for the community and told them that she wanted to see them all being self-sufficient and self-employed. The members of the community that were a part of the interaction said that it was the first time they saw someone from the film industry stand up for them.

Rubina Dilaik and the LGBTQA+ community

Every year, the month of June is celebrated as Pride Month to honour the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan. To display her support for the LGBTQA+ community for Pride Month, Rubina hosted an interaction with the members of the Kinnar community. "It's high time we stand beside them and acknowledge their Rights for things as basic as employment and social recognition," she wrote, as she posted a glimpse of her interaction with them. She further added to this saying "I'm sure you, my beautiful people, will come forward and help them out!"

On June 1, 2021, when she announced that she will be holding an interaction with the Kinnar community, she wrote "I want to share with you something that is very close to my heart! While shooting for Shakti, I have had the chance to come across some beautiful human beings, who have filled my days with joy and given me blessings from the core of their heart!" She went on to say in the video that she knows for sure that all of them were as talented as anyone else in society.

Rubina Dilaik's 'Power of Positivity'

Apart from being an actor, Rubina also creates content for her YouTube channel where she posts vlogs, Q&As, and other videos. After having recovered from COVID, she came up with an initiative for her YouTube channel called Power of Positivity, where her goal will be to spread positivity through her work and interaction. Her interaction with the Kinnar community was a part of the initiative, intending to destigmatise the notion that the masses might have about them.

Rubina Dilaik's latest ventures

Rubina Dilaik has constantly been putting out content on her YouTube channel. Apart from this, she was recently seen in Neha Kakkar's Marjaneya music video, with her husband Abhinav Shukla, which was produced under the banner of Desi Music Factory. Rubina was also seen in Asees Kaur's Galat music video alongside Paras Chhabra.

