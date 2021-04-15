Rubina Dilaik Looks 'beautiful'; Says Rahul Mahajan As She Shares A Picture Of Her On IG

Rahul Mahajan and Rubina Dilaik who were recently seen bonding on a television reality show, have maintained their friendship even after the show ended. The former took to his Instagram a day ago and shared a picture of Dilaik and called her beautiful. Read along to take a look at the picture that he shared, and what he wrote with it.

Rahul Mahajan shares a picture of Rubina Dilaik on his Instagram

Rahul Mahajan and Rubina Dilaik have built a strong bond in the recent past, and their social media handles are evidence of it. The former took to his on Wednesday, April 15, 2021, and shared a picture of Rubina Dilaik, as she posed with peach and had a huge grin on her face. The picture was shared with Rahul by Rubina on WhatsApp as he mentioned in his caption and said that she looks beautiful in it.

Rahul wrote in his caption, “#bosslady just WhatsApp me this beautiful pic so I am posting it with her permission @rubinadilaik”. The post has been liked by over 15k people, since it was shared close to 23 hours ago on the social media platform. The comments under the post are full of love for Rubina and Rahul by their fans and followers, who have showered them with a series of heart emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on the post, here.

Rahul Mahajan and Rubina Dilaik’s friendship

The two have known each other and been friends for almost eight years. They met at the wedding of Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta in the year 2013, at Chandigarh. Rahul took to his Instagram, over a month ago on March 8, 2021, and shared a throwback picture from the wedding. It featured him, with Rubina, TV actor Gautam Rode as well as singing sensation Neha Kakkar. Rahul says this was the first time he ever met Rubina, and wrote, “When I first time met @rubinadilaik #ruby in the year 2013 at #chandigarh for @ravidubey2312 and @sargunmehta ‘s wedding with my amazing friend @rodegautam and India’s amazing singer @nehakakkar”.

Promo Courtesy: Rahul Mahajan’s Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.