Rubina Dilaik Misses Husband Abhinav Shukla, Bemoans 'One Month Of Not Being In Your Arms'

Actor Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, to share a post with her husband Abhinav Shukla. Along with the picture, the actor also penned how much she misses him as he’s currently shooting in Cape Town for the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rubina Dilaik shared happy throwback pictures with Abhinav Shukla that are truly unmissable. In the first picture, the duo can be seen taking a selfie where they are all smiles for the camera. In the second picture, the couple can be seen striking a candid pose on a ship. In the picture, Rubina donned a white spaghetti top along with a blue printed skirt, while Abhinav wore a red t-shirt along with denim shorts.

Along with the picture, she also penned a note revealing details about the same. She wrote, “One month of not being in your arms🥺....... ohh! I miss you @ashukla09”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Rubina shared the post online, netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users penned sweet messages, while some were all gaga on seeing the post. One of the users wrote, “worlds best couple”. Another user wrote, “love these pictures”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from the post, Rubina also shared a series of pics with her sister Jyotika Dilaik and updated fans about her health. In her caption, the actor wrote, "Sisters who quarantine together, heal together." She also penned hashtags like 'quarantine', 'recovery', 'healing', 'time', 'boss lady'. Rubina and Jyotika enjoyed the hilly view while sleeping near their balcony. The former had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1. Take a look at the post below.

Television actor Abhinav Shukla was recently spotted at the Mumbai international airport as he was heading to Cape Town to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In the video released by the paparazzi handle, Viral Bhayani, the celebrated actor can be seen greeting the photographers while speaking about the grave COVID 19 condition in the country. He also advised the paps to maintain social distance as it is an important part of the COVID 19 regulations. Other renowned celebrities like Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli were also spotted at the airport as they gear up for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

