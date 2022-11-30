Rubina Dilaik Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours With Abhinav Shukla; 'Misconception About...'

Rubina Dilaik has cleared the air around her pregnancy rumours, which floated after reports suggested that she was spotted at a maternity clinic with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The former Bigg Boss winner shared a picture with Abhinav on social media and penned a note confirming that there has been a "misconception about conception." She also joked about having to check a building for any clinics before stepping inside it for even work meetings.

Rubina Dilaik rubbishes pregnancy rumours with Abhinav Shukla

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rubina shared a photo alongside her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla and wrote, "Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting." Take a look.

Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09 , next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9yhvsAC3YZ — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 29, 2022

Rubina and Abhinav's love story dates back to 2015, when they met for the first time during the Ganpati celebrations at a friend's place. They tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Shimla in 2018. However, the couple faced a rough patch in their marriage and eventually decided to part ways. They later appeared together on Bigg Boss 14 together and got back together.

Rubina was recently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 with choreographer Sanam Johar. Ahead of entering Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Rubina spoke to PTI and mentioned, "I eagerly look forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations."

Rubina has also been a part of projects like Chotti Bahu, Ardh, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and more.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RUBINADILAIK)