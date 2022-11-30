Last Updated:

Rubina Dilaik Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours With Abhinav Shukla; 'Misconception About...'

Rubina Dilaik cleared the air around her pregnancy rumours with a social media post stating that there has been a 'misconception about conception'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RUBINADILAIK


Rubina Dilaik has cleared the air around her pregnancy rumours, which floated after reports suggested that she was spotted at a maternity clinic with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The former Bigg Boss winner shared a picture with Abhinav on social media and penned a note confirming that there has been a "misconception about conception." She also joked about having to check a building for any clinics before stepping inside it for even work meetings. 

Rubina Dilaik rubbishes pregnancy rumours with Abhinav Shukla

Taking to her Twitter handle, Rubina shared a photo alongside her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla and wrote, "Misconception about the conception … @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building ( if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting." Take a look. 

Rubina and Abhinav's love story dates back to 2015, when they met for the first time during the Ganpati celebrations at a friend's place. They tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Shimla in 2018. However, the couple faced a rough patch in their marriage and eventually decided to part ways. They later appeared together on Bigg Boss 14 together and got back together. 

READ | 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12': Rubina Dilaik, Rohit Shetty commence shooting in 'Singham' style

Rubina was recently seen in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 with choreographer Sanam Johar. Ahead of entering Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Rubina spoke to PTI and mentioned, "I eagerly look forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations."

READ | ‘Ardh’ Twitter Review: Fans left ‘speechless’ after watching Rubina Dilaik’s performance

Rubina has also been a part of projects like Chotti Bahu, Ardh, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and more. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RUBINADILAIK)

READ | Rubina Dilaik celebrates 4th anniversary with Abhinav Shukla; 'Us then, now and forever'
READ | Looking forward to learning new dance styles on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’: Rubina Dilaik
READ | Rubina Dilaik sustains neck injury while practicing for dance reality show; shares pic
First Published:
COMMENT