Rubina Dilaik Sustains Neck Injury While Practicing For Dance Reality Show; Shares Pic

Rubina Dilaik recently got injured while practising for her dance performance for the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The former Bigg Boss winner, who was training with her partner-choreographer Sanam Johar, shared a picture of her bandaged neck and shoulder, alongside a clip of the moment when she got injured while rehearsing. The clip shows Rubina falling flat after Sanam accidentally hits her shoulder instead of jumping above her.

Rubina Dilaik sustains neck injury while practising for a reality show

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Choti Bahu actor dropped a picture of her neck and shoulder covered in a bandage. She further shared a clip from the rehearsals where Sanam could be seen mistakenly hitting her as his step goes wrong. In the caption, she mentioned, "And few things are not in our control…." Take a look.

Rubina received heartwarming messages on her post, with celebrities like Aneri Vajani, Aakanksha Singh, Srishty Rode and more dropping "Get well soon" notes. Netizens also posted comments like, "Please take care," and "Take care rubina. Get well soon," among other things.

Rubina never shies away from trying new stunts, and earlier shared a video of her almost sustaining a head injury while training for the show. In the video, one can see Rubina almost about to fall head first, however, Sanam Johar saved her just in time.

Ahead of entering Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Rubina spoke to PTI and mentioned, "I eagerly look forward to learning new dance styles and improving my dancing skills. I hope I continue to entertain my fans and well-wishers and live up to their expectations." Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the show has Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and more on the judge’s panel.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RUBINADILAIK)