Rubina Dilaik Says 'Be Kind To Your Body' As She Opens Up On Gaining Weight Post COVID

Several celebrities are opening up on their weight gain struggles these days. One of them is Rubina Dilaik, who recently talked about her weight gain struggles and how she overcame them. The actor even highlighted the importance of body positivity and loving oneself despite their shape and structure. She also told her fans how one should be concerned about their health and looks.

Rubina Dilaik opens up on weight gain post her COVID recovery

Taking to Instagram, TV actress Rubina Dilaik shared a series of photos of herself dressed in a cream coloured gown with emerald coloured embroidery. She accessorised her outfit with a few bangles and tied her hair in a pony. In the caption, the actor mentioned how she gained seven kilos after her COVID recovery. She also shared that she is learning to love herself and wrote, "M Learning to love me again after realising, a perfect, lean body doesn’t define who I am……I gained 7kgs post my covid recovery which made me really uncomfortable and low on confidence! Struggled hard to get back to my usual 50 but …….. So here is to my beautiful people a lil nugget (which I am current practising)! Weight is all about having your health first and not your looks…. Be kind to your body ♥️." Her husband and actor, Abhinav Shukla, reacted to the post and wrote, "Ok mam! I have put on 7kgs just eating parathas! 🙏[sic]."

Rubina Dilaik contracted the coronavirus in May 2021. The actor took to her social media to share the news and asked people, who came in her contact, to get tested. In the post, she wrote, "I always look out for silver lining. I will be now eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive! Home quarantined for 17 days! Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, plz get yourself tested![sic]". Rubina soon recovered and helped people by sharing her tips for quick recovery.

On her work front

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in Stebin Ben's song Bheeg Jaunga. She is also gearing up for her new venture, her debut film ARDH. The film also cast Rajpal Yadav, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Hiten Tejwani. Rubina shared the first look from her upcoming movie via Instagram.

(IMAGE: RUBINA DLAIK'S INSTAGRAM)