Rubina Dilaik Shares 5 Tips That Helped Her In Recovering From COVID-19

On May 1, actor Rubina Dilaik let her fans know that she tested positive for COVID-19. Today, on May 19 she told her fans that she had fully recovered after more than 19 days of being under quarantine. She also shared some tips with her fans on how she was able to speed up her recovery.

The actor took to her Instagram handle to share the important message. She advised them to eat healthy, stay hydrated, take medicines on time, practise yoga and listen to their favourite music. In the video, she used the audio from Project Hope's Guzar Jaayega, a poem encouraging people to stay determined and hopeful during tough times. Through the new post, she motivated fans to not give up if they contract the new deadly virus. She told them to stay positive and healthy in order to recover faster.

Rubina Dilaik shares 5 tips that helped her recover from COVID-19

Rubina's fans poured their love for the actor and her latest Instagram post in the comment section. They told her that they were proud of her for sharing the information. They even welcomed their favourite actor back calling her their "Queen". "Nothing can defeat my queen. Not even COVID", wrote one fan. Another commented saying, "Very informative reel and post". Others complimented Rubina's beauty in the post calling her "cute" and "beautiful". One fan wished Rubina to be safe writing, "Be Safe. Be Healthy".

Rubina Dilaik informed her fans that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on May 1, 2021. She took a positive approach to the devastating news as she wrote, "I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested Positive! Home quarantined for 17 days!". She also advised people who had met her in the past seven days to get tested for the novel Coronavirus.

Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19

On May 14, 2021, which marked the auspicious occasion of Eid, she gave a health update to her fans. The actor told fans that she had recovered 70% and was feeling better. She thanked her fans and her 4.7 million followers on Instagram for their prayers and wishes. She said that her friends, family and especially her husband Abhinav Shukla helped her in the speedy recovery through their blessings and prayers for her. She signed off by thanking all her well-wishers and wishing them a "Happy Eid".

Rubina Dilaik gives a health update after testing positive for COVID-19

