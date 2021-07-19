Rubina Dilaik Slated To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Veteran Actor Rajpal Yadav

Reality television star, Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside veteran actor, Rajpal Yadav. The actress garnered national recognition after she emerged as the winner of a popular reality television show in February 2021. Since then, Dilaik has already appeared in two music videos, one of them alongside her husband Abhinav Shukla.

Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut

Rubina Dilaik, prominently known for playing Soumya Singh on Colors TV's Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, is slated to make her Bollywood debut with the film, Ardh. According to a report by SpotboyE, the film will be directed by Indian music composer Palash Muchhal. The report also claims that Dilaik will share the screen along with actors Hiten Tejwani and Rajpal Yadav.

Ardh is reportedly slated to begin filming sometime in September 2021. At the beginning of June 2021, Muchhal had taken to his official Twitter handle to share the news along with a photo featuring himself and Rajpal Yadav. Take a look -

Rubina Dilaik confirms Bollywood debut news

Television actress Rubina Dilaik delighted fans today when she confirmed news of being cast in Palash Muchhal's Ardh. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, took to his Twitter handle to announce the cast and some more details about the film. Dilaik reshared Adarsh's tweet on her official handle, thereby confirming the news and making fans all over the country happy.

Rubina Dilaik's latest projects

Rubina Dilaik's TV shows include Chotti Bahu, Chotti Bahu 2, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and perhaps her most prominent role in the show, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The actress left the show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki in 2020 to pursue her reality television stint, while her character Soumya Singh was "killed off". However, the actress made a comeback to the beloved show as the series decided to take a time jump of 16 years, where her character was found out to be alive all this time, and is currently one of the main characters in the show.

Dilaik also appeared in the music video for Neha Kakkar's song, Marjaneya, along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The song was released on March 18, 2021 and has received over 52 million views. She also appeared in the music video for Asees Kaur's song, Galat, along with reality TV star Paras Chhabra in April 2021. The video has received over 77 million views.

