Rupal Patel Talks About Her Favorite Onscreen Mothers, Reveals Which Role She Would Play

Television actor Rupal Patel is most popularly known for her character Kokilaben Modi in the hit Star Plus serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actor recently appeared in an interview and spoke at length about her character Kokilaben and who her favorite onscreen mother is of all time.

Rupal Patel talks about her favorite onscreen mothers

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Rupal Patel talked about her most popular onscreen character Kokilaben Modi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She stated that it is a wonderful and iconic character created by Star Plus, Rashmi Madam, and the writers. Rupal further said that so many people have contributed to her character including the creative writers, the director, and her co-stars. She also mentioned that there is no other character as Kokilaben Modi.

Talking about her favorite mothers onscreen, she said that the first thing that comes to mind when someone talks about a mother's character is Mother India. She added that late actor Nargis had played the part really well and if she would get a chance to play any onscreen mother, she would choose Mother India's character without a second thought. Rupal Patel also talked about her favorite role from a play that she was a part of and mentioned that she was a part of the National School of Drama and completed three years of training from there. She further stated that she did her fellowship which is equivalent to a Ph.D. in dramatics. Rupal said that she once played Mother Courage in a play written by Bertolt Brecht and it was a wonderful character of a mother who was selling things during World War 2 on a cart, so it was a powerful character as it shows her hardships and overcoming difficulties.

Rupal Patel's TV shows

Rupal Patel as Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Meenakshi Rajvansh Kapadia in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke are very well-known characters. She has been a part of several television shows over the years like Shagun, Jaane Kya Baat Hui, Manmohini, Gangs of Filmistaan among others. The actor has also featured in several Bollywood movies like Antarnaad, Samar, Jaago, Pehchaan: The Face of Truth, and Suraj Ka Satvan Ghoda.

Image Credits: Rupal Patel's Instagram Account