Rupali Ganguly Begins Her Day Surrounded By Her 'angels' On 'Anupamaa' Sets; See Pictures

Rupali Ganguly is often seen sharing photos and videos from her work as well as her personal life. The actor was recently surrounded by a few dogs as she started her day. Addressing them as angels, she wrote a sweet mid-week note. Take a look at the pictures shared by Rupali below.

Rupali Ganguly shared a few pictures with her "angels"

Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures of herself spending time with dogs. The actor was on the set of her show Anupamaa while the dogs on the set spent some time with her. She was kissed by Daaku while Coffee watched her back as she posed for the pictures. Rupali was dressed as Anupamaa while posing for the photos. Her caption read, "Surrounded by my angels and kissed by my Daaku while Coffee watches my back Good morning ji it’s mid week already".

Reactions to Rupali Ganguly's photos

As soon as Rupali shared the pictures, her fans and followers wrote all things nice about them. Fans called her 'sweet' for spending time with the dogs. A fan wrote that she is a gem of her person and they always looked up to her. Others flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the comments on Rupali Ganguly's photos.

A sneak peek into Rupali Ganguly's Instagram

While the actor was on the set of the show, she also got a picture clicked by the DOP. She was seen posing in between the shadows of the set. Rupali wore a yellow and grey saree and paired it with a black blouse. The actor wrote in the caption of her post, "There is no light without shadow Just as there is no happiness without pain …..No filter needed when our DOP @gulshanshah15 clicks a picture".

About Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa

Anupamaa is a drama series featuring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles. The Anupamaa cast also features Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnawat, Muskaan Bamne, Apurva Agnihotri and several other actors. The show revolves around Anupamaa and her ambitions and ways to raise her children and support her family.

