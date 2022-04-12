Rupali Ganguly Celebrates Birthday With 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai,' 'Anupamaa's Cast; See Pics

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly recently celebrated her 45th birthday on Monday. The actor celebrated her birthday at a cafe in Mumbai on Monday, where the cast of Anupamaa and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, as well as TV actor Shivangi Joshi, Anurag Basu, and other celebrities were in attendance.

Amid the birthday bash, Rupali was seen posing with television star Gaurav Khanna in a video uploaded from the party. The actor can be seen cutting her birthday cake with her son Rudransh in another video shared by a fan account, while her friends and family sing a Happy Birthday song.

In one of the snaps featuring the birthday celebrations, Rupali Ganguly can be seen posing alongside her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Sumeet Raghavan. The picture also included Rupali's husband Ashwin Verma and her son.

Rupali Gangly on Thursday also shared a series of photos featuring her birthday bash which had in attendance family and friends. "The day I turned a year older.....no, I mean younger," she captioned the photos. "It's my birthday in 2022." Fans too wished their favourite actor by taking to the comments section post. One netizen wrote, “Beautiful memories in the making, Had a super-duper time. Love you Rupa.” Another user wrote with a series of red heart emojis, “Caption has my heart”

Another picture from the celebrations features the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor posing alongside her husband Ashwin, their son Rudransh, and other family members. She also posed with the cast of Anupamaa, including her co-stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Alapana Buch, in another photo. Delnaaz also joined the bash with her boyfriend Percy Karkaria she looked lovely in a green dress and all smiles at the red carpet.

Rupali Ganguly on the work front

Rupali Ganguly rose to prominence in the iconic show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai as Monisha Sarabhai. Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi are two other serials in which her performance garnered acclaim.

Her appearance on Anupamaa has earned her a lot of accolades, and the show has been labelled a success owing to its high TRPs. Anupamaa - Namaste America, a prequel to the show, is currently in the works. The prequel would allow audiences to witness Anupamaa's life during her early marriage years. From April 25, the 11-episode prequel will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.