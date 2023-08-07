Rupali Ganguly Remembers Anupamaa Co-star And 'precious Friend' Nitesh Pandey

On the occasion of Friendship Day, actress Rupali Ganguly took the opportunity to remember and honour her close friend and late actor Nitesh Pandey. They shared a close bond and the TV actress paid an emotional tribute to her dear friend by talking about their friendship.

Rupali Ganguly and Nitesh Pandey worked together in Anupamaa.

Nitesh was shooting in Igatpuri when he suffered a cardiac arrest in May, earlier this year.

He was 51 at the time of his death.

'We had so much fun shooting this'

Rupali Ganguly got emotional as she reminisced about her time with Nitesh Pandey. She posted a small clip from Anupamaa featuring herself along with Nitesh, Jaswir Kaur and Gaurav Khanna. The scene brought back fond memories from shooting days. In the video, they were seen dancing and laughing. Sharing the video, Rupali said that she was unable to hold back her tears and expressed disbelief over Nitesh's passing. She also mentioned how much she misses her "precious friend".

The caption to her post read, "I'm legit crying seeing this .....We had so much fun shooting this... I couldn't stop laughing seeing u Nitesh ....Can't still believe ur gone .... Miss u so so so much my precious friend."

Nitesh Panday died due to cardiac arrest

Nitesh Pandey passed away on May 23 due to a cardiac arrest. He was 51 at the time of his passing. The late actor was shooting in Igatpuri when he suffered a cardiac arrest. His brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news. His sudden demise shocked his friends, family, and co-stars in the industry.

Recalling her last interaction with Nitesh, Rupali Ganguly earlier shared a heartwarming anecdote. She described how his presence on the set of Anupamaa made it feel like having a best friend by her side.