Rupali Ganguly Reveals She Was Offered Anupamaa While She Was On A Maternity Break

Actor Rupali Ganguly headlines the popular daily soap, Anupamaa. She plays the lead character in the show and has gained massive success for her portrayal of the Gujarati mother, wife and entrepreneur. However, in a recent interview, Rupali shared how she bagged the popular role and how it was in her fate to play Anupamaa.

In an interview with ANI, Rupali Ganguly shared how she came across the character in the daily soap Anupamaa. She said, “I was on a maternity break due to which I was away from work, but when Anupamaa came my way, I decided to give it a chance and here I am”. She also added that her journey playing Anupamaa has been adventurous and she feels overwhelmed with the love she has received from fans.

Rupali Ganguly shares picture with Anupamaa stars

The Anupamaa stars are a close-knit group and Rupali’s latest party with her co-stars stands proof of it. On May 6, Rupali posed with her Anupamaa co-stars at an intimate party. The actress shared a couple of selfies and pictures from the bash on her Instagram. She was seen posing with Aneri Vajani, Alpana Buch, Harsh Rajput, Aashish KN Mehrotra and Rushad Rana. Some other names included Ketaki Walawalkar Rana, Sagar Parekh and Nikhil Bhatia.

Rupali Ganguly attends PS 2 screening

Previously Rupali Ganguly was left elated after she attended the Ponnivlyin Selvan 2 screening in Mumbai. She took to her social media to share a detailed caption thanking everyone for inviting her and appreciating the movie by calling it a “visual treat”. In the post, Rupali wrote, “A memorable night …..PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting. Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @the_real_chiyaan. @suhasinihasan you make simplicity beautiful. @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb you floored me with your elegance, humility and warmth !!! How can the most beautiful woman in the world be so humble !!! Thank you for all the love. @bachchan you are the nicest and the sweetest and the best ever. @aditiraohydari pleasure meeting u again. #mahaveerjain @neetumahaveerjain thank u Sir for having me there. You bring goodness alive. Congratulations to the whole cast & crew for this visual treat.”

Rupali Ganguly work

Rupali Ganguly made her debut as an actor with the 1885 movie Saheb wherein she was just 7 years old. Since then she has made a name as one of the most popular faces of the television industry by essaying iconic roles in the sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and in the drama Parvarish, alongside Shweta Tiwari. Her latest outing is in the serial Anupamaa.