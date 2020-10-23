"Rupali Ganguly's Performance In Anupamaa Made Me Cry": Co-actor Paras Kalnawat

Actor Paras Kalnawat recently spoke about his Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly and shared details about her performance as the lead character in the show. In an interview with Telly Chakkar, Paras opined that no one could have portrayed Anupamaa's character better than Rupali Ganguly. More so, he added that Rupali is just ‘too amazing’ and shared that they all did the emotional scenes of the show in one take.

'I became emotional'

Speaking about his reaction to watching Rupali perform hard-hitting scenes in the show, Paras revealed that he shares a very close bond with Rupali on and off-screen, which is why, he added, he became emotional when he watched Rupali perform an emotional scene. Paras Kalnawat further confessed that he doesn’t use glycerine to perform an emotional scene in the show, as he explained that he is very sensitive as a person. Anupamaa recently broke all the previous records to become the number 1 rated show. The show also toppled Kundali Bhagya, which had been ranking number 1 consecutively for 4 months.

Anupamaa follows the story of Anupamaa, who parts with her ambitions and goals in a bid to raise her family, feels dejected when she fails to get any credit for her sacrifices and trials. However, she then decides to live on her own terms. Rupali shot to prominence with her performance in Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai.

Rupali's show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, Rupali Ganguly and Rajesh Kumar in the leading roles, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai revolves around the life of a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai. Produced by Hats Off Productions, the much-loved comedy daily soap was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. Sarabhai vs Sarabhai involves interactions among the city's elite and their perceived notions of the shortcomings and failings of middle-class society.

