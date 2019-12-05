Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8 Returns; Musical Nights, Adorable Moments In Store

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is back with its latest season. It has managed to win the hearts of many with its amazing young contestants, who are known to stun the audience with their singing abilities. The show first aired in the year 2006 and has seven seasons to its count. The makers of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs have announced that they will come up with the eighth season of the reality television show next year. Read on to know where and when to watch Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs to air in February 2020

Reality television shows are of special interest and hold a special place in the hearts of the fans and audiences. Most of them tend to air on weekends and are enjoyed by the whole families together.

The makers of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa have reportedly announced the eighth season of the show. It has been said that the show will air in February next year. It will probably hit the television screens on February 22. The host and judges of the show keep on changing season to season. In the last season, Ravi Dubey was seen hosting the show, whereas Richa Sharma, Shaan, and Amaal Malik were seen as the judges.

The winner of the season seven was Sugandha Date, who was just 14 years old when she got the trophy. Fans of the show are excited to see who will judge the show in its eighth season, and who will host it. The show will air on Zee TV, and the timings are yet to be announced. But it is rumoured that it will air around 10 pm.

