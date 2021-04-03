'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' April 2 Written Update: Gehna Wins The Pageant

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 2 episode begins with the judges giving another chance to Gehna and not disqualifying Hema. Gehna comes back on the stage in the same clothes and surprises everyone. She explains her point for not changing. Gehna says she doesn't need makeup or good clothes to hide her flaws.

Gehna says a woman doesn't need glamour to fulfil her dreams. She says every participant is Mrs Surat and hails their performance. Gehna says a woman is made up of several dreams. She says every woman carries multiple responsibilities on her shoulder. She is a mother, daughter, sister, wife and partner.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update, April 2

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna's speech motivates other contestants and the judges. Meanwhile, Kanak and Radhika get furious. Anant feels proud seeing Gehna on the stage. Baa and Bapuji also praise Gehna for her inspiring performance.

One of the judges asks Gehna about her dream. Hema answers for Gehna. She says Gehna herself is a dream. She shares the story where Gehna saved her life and motivated her to get back on the stage. The Desais get surprised. Hema praises Gehna on the stage.

Motivated by Gehna's speech, one of the shorter contestants takes off her heels and says she doesn't need anything to hide her flaws. Gehna's fellow contestants also praise her. Towards the end of the ramp walk, Gehna and other contestants walk together. One of the judges assures Kanak that she will win the pageant.

Radhika says she wants to win Anant and not the trophy. The Desai family misses Anant. The latter who is present at the event decides to stay hidden so that Gehna doesn't get worried. Gehna misses Anant and wishes him to be there. Radhika becomes the Mrs Surat runner up while Gehna wins the pageant.

Kanak gets shocked. Gehna thanks Baa, Bapuji for suporting her. Gehna thanks Anant and misses him for not being able to see her win. Gehna sees Anant when the guards try to drag him out. Later on, Anant faints due to blood loss.