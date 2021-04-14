Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update April 13; Gehna Receives Hall Ticket For Exams

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for April 13 episode begins with Gehna waking up Anant and telling him how she has some good news. He wakes up and sees Radhika’s message that states how she made a mistake by staying at his house and how Gehna did not like it and expressed her anger on her. As Gehna asks him about the message, he angrily leaves the room and goes to the guest room. Read on to get the full Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for April 13 episode.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update

Anant talks to Radhika’s fake psychiatrist

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 13 episode continues with Anant going to the guest room, and seeing Radhika talking to her fake psychiatrist who tells Anant that Radhika has a suicidal tendency because of her past boyfriend and also her husband. She adds how her condition will improve if she stays in a family environment. Anant then discusses it with Radhika where she tells him that she will not go with him and lose her self-respect. Meanwhile, Anant thinks about how could Gehna tell Radhika to go home without telling him.

Anant informs the family about Radhika staying in the house

Kanak asks Gehna whether she told Radhika about leaving the house, which she denies, while Hema confronts Kanak on how Radhika should not stay at their house for long. Kanak then taunts Gehna about Radhika and hearing this, Baa arrives and says that it was her who told Radhika to leave. Anant then brings Radhika in front of everyone and tells them that if anyone has a problem with her staying in the house, they need to speak to him first.

Anant apologises to Gehna

Meanwhile, Gehna tells Anant that nobody will have any problem if he reveals the reason behind her staying in the house to which Radhika intervenes and tells her not to force Anant. Gehna then tells her not to interfere between husband and wife to which Anant agrees and leaves Radhika frowning. Gehna then reveals the good news to him that she received her on hall ticket to which Anant feels delighted and asks her to inform the family too.

Anant & Gehna share the good news with family

Gehna goes to the kitchen and sees Hiral preparing Macchiato coffee for her and Radhika to which he remembers how Anant likes that coffee too. She then prepares coffee for him and as she serves it to Anant, he receives a job offer. They both then inform the family about the job offer as well as Gehna receiving the hall ticket. The family gets delighted and as they congratulate them, Kanak thinks of a plan on how not to let Gehna sit for her exams.

