'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For April 15: Gehna Catches Kanak Red-handed

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 15 episode begins with Radhika telling Kanak about how their plan has failed. She informs Kanak that Anant has invited his friend, who is a handwriting expert. Kanak schools Radhika for being careless. Radhika lashes out at her and says if she gets in trouble, Kanak's secrets will also be revealed. Kanak warns Radhika against blackmailing her.

Kanak suggests that Radhika steal Gehna's notes so that Anant fails to match the handwriting. However, Hema overhears their plan and decides to inform Gehna about the same. Before Hema could help Gehna, Hiral gives her sweets that contain harmful meds. Hema's stomach gets upset and Kanak, Radhika and Hiral succeed in their plan.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update April 15

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Hema fails to inform Gehna about Kanak and Radhika's plan. Later on, Anant introduces his friend to Gehna. Anant's friend sees Radhika and gets surprised. Kakaji says Radhika is their special guest and will leave in a couple of days. Radhika hopes Kanak has done her job.

However, when Kanak reaches Gehna's bedroom, she sees the door locked. She hears Hema and Gehna coming towards the room and gets inside Gehna's room through the window. Kanak steals the notes and hides behind the bed. Gehna comes to her bedroom and takes away the notes. Anant's friend says the notes have Anant and Gehna's handwriting only.

Radhika and Kanak take a breath of relief. Radhika tells Kanak that Gehna and Anant are becoming smart day by day. Later on, Kanak calls a person to collect all the magazines. She also hides Gehna's notes inside it. However, Gehna catches her red-handed. She tells Kanak that she had already seen her hiding behind the bed.

Kanak orders Gehna not to blame her when the latter goes on to school her. She says she won't tell the family. Gehna also tells Kanak that she doesn't want to study so that she can compete with Kanak. She then warns her not to interfere in her life. Anant challenges Kanak and says Gehna will give her exams. Radhika takes an oath to stop Gehna from succeeding in her studies.