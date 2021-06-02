'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update For June 1: Hema Tries To Burn Gehna's Work

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 1 episode begins with Gehna cooking dinner for the family. She worries about the embroidery order and prays for completing it on time. Later on, Kakaji, Bapuji, Anant, Chetan, Sapan and Praful enter the kitchen to help Gehna to cook. However, they mess up the entire kitchen. Gehna manages to quickly cook the dinner.

The Desais complete their dinner and gear up to help Gehna with her embroidery order. She gets confused about which embroidery design to select. Kanak offers to help her. Gehna teaches Tiya how to do the embroidery work. Hema messes with embroidery work and Baa suggests she help them with other things.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - June 1

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Sagar dashes with Hema and spills food near a gown. Chetan tells Hema to clean it. Hema gets mad at Gehna. She steals one of the gown materials and takes it to her room. She tries to burn it but Kanak comes there and slaps her. Kanak says it's an expensive material.

Hema lashes out in front of Kanak. She says she can't tolerate people complimenting Gehna. Kanak tries to calm Hema. The former says she gets jealous when anyone compliments Gehna. Kanak and Hema plot another vicious plan against Gehna. Kanak suggests Hema stay calm for the time being.

Later on, Gehna tells everyone to rest, while she continues to work. She asks Anant for the scissors. However, when the latter gives her the scissors she tells him to keep them on the floor. Confused, Anant asks Gehna the reason for doing so. Gehna says it can cause fights between them. Anant laughs and keeps the scissors on the floor.

Later on, a woollen ball gets stuck on Anant's pants. Gehna runs behind him, rolling the woollen ball. Kakaji and Tiya tease Anant and Gehna. The next day morning, everyone begins the embroidery order. While doing the work, Gehna remembers her mother. She says her mother used to make similar lehengas. Gehna gets emotional talking about her mother. Tiya hugs her. The entire family comes together to cheer Gehna.

