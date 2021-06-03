Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For June 2: Gehna's Consignment Gets Stolen

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 2 episode begins with Gehna and the Desai family working overnight to complete the embroidery consignment. Later on, Gehna calls Shivangi and informs her about the work completion. The latter tells Gehna that she is sending a tempo to pick up the consignment.

Gehna sends off the family to sleep. Anant and Pankaj take the boxes out to load them in the tempo. Kanak and Hema tell Baa that they are going to the temple. However, they both disguise themselves as truck drivers and drive to the Desai house to pick up the embroidery consignment.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update - June 2

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant feels doubtful about the truck drivers. However, before he can question them, Kanak and Hema disguised as truck drivers run away with the embroidery consignment. Pankaj also gets fooled by Kanak. Anant and Gehna realise their embroidery consignment has been stolen.

Anant asks Pankaj to go to the police station and lodge a complaint against the drivers. Gehna worries about her future. Shivangi arrives at the Desai house. Gehna tells Shivangi that the embroidery consignment was stolen. The latter refuses to believe Gehna. She says her brother was correct about Gehna.

Shivangi lashes out at Gehna and tells her that she has one day to deliver the embroidery consignment. Gehna starts crying and thinks to herself that why is she in trouble for being good. She asks Anant why is she suffering for being good. Anant asks Gehna not to worry and says they have one day to find the consignment.

Anant assures Gehna that the police will help them find their consignment. Later on, Hema asks Kanak about the plan. Before Kanak could reveal her plan, Abrish comes there and shocks Hema. Kanak gives him the truck keys and Abrish hands her 10 lakhs. Hema gets shocked.

Kanak tells Hema that she called Abrish and made a deal with him. Abrish gives Kanak 10 lakhs for destroying Gehna and Anant. Kanak and Hema leave to return home. Back at home, Baa plans a Jagran for the family. She compliments Gehna for her hard work. Gehna and Anant hide the truth from the family. Anant gets suspicious about Kanak and Hema.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

