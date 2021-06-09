Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For June 8: Kanak's Mother, Jigna Slaps Gehna

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 8 episode begins with Gehna and Anant breaking down as they see the dead body. Hema and Jigna start crying. Back at home, Baa prays for Kanak's safety, while Sapan and Chetan take care of Pankaj. Anant and Gehna return home with Bapuji, Hema, Jigna and Kakaji. Anant tells Pankaj that the dead body wasn't Kanak's.

The Desais take a breath of relief. Anant promises Pankaj to get Kanak back home. As the Desais sympathise with Pankaj, Jigna lashes out at the family. Jigna blames Baa and says she kicked out her daughter in the middle of the night. Baa tries to explain to Jigna but the latter keeps blaming the family. Gehna tries to calm Jigna.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - June 8, Tuesday

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Gehna tells Jigna that Kanak will be fine and they will get her home. Jigna lashes out at Gehna. She says they better find Kanak or else she will make the entire family suffer. Hema gets emotional remembering Kanak. She promises to hurt Gehna and take revenge for Kanak's absence.

Later on, Hema tells Jigna about Gehna. She tells Jigna that Gehna is the reason behind Kanak's problems. Jigna gets mad at Gehna. Kanak sits alone at a roadside remembering how Pankaj kicked her out of the house. Later on, Jigna slaps Gehna and blames her for hurting Kanak. She says Kanak was kicked out because of her.

Gehna tries to explain her side to Jigna but the latter doesn't listen to her. Jigna goes on pull Gehna's hair and the latter shouts in pain. Baa tells Jigna to leave her but Jigna refuses to. Anant comes there and warns Jigna to leave Gehna's hair. He tells Jigna that Pankaj kicked out Kanak because Kanak was involving Gehna in a false case.

He sides with Gehna and tells Jigna that Gehna was the one who requested the family to get Kanak back but it was too late. He says Gehna has helped Kanak several times. Later on, Baa warns Jigna to stay away from Gehna. Anant tells Gehna to rest. He goes out to look for Kanak. Jigna swears to destroy the Desais if Kanak doesn't return home.

Later on, Gehna gets a nightmare that Kanak and Hema blame her for Kanak's situation. Jigna is taken to the hospital after she gets sick. Outside the hospital, Anant sees Kanak walking alone. He sees four men following her. Kanak falls into a problem, the four men stalking her surround her in the corner.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

