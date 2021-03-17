Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Mar 16: Anant & Gehna Get Mysterious Parcel

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 16 episode begins with Baa worrying about Anant and Gehna's relationship. Meanwhile, a new character enters. This mysterious woman sees Anant and Gehna's picture on her phone and goes on to break and burn the phone. The entire Desai family attends the pooja, while Baa prays for the family's betterment and Anant and Gehna's happiness.

After the pooja, Anant tells Gehna that her school will start from tomorrow and suggests her to seek blessings for this new start of her life. Gehna prays for her better future. The next day, Gehna leaves for the school without informing Anant. The latter finds a letter from Gehna that shares her whereabouts. Anant calls Gehna but she hangs up saying she has already reached.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update for Mar 16

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Tiya and Kakaji enter Anant's bedroom with a glass of milk as guided by Gehna. They try to pull his leg and make fun of Anant. The latter decides to school Gehna for dropping a letter instead of informing him directly. Kakaji and Tiya overhear him and get excited as their plan works right.

Kanak starts gearing up for Mrs Surat beauty pageant. She calls her friend Mona and asks her to get all the dresses she has selected for Kanak to wear during the competition. Hema overhears her and says even she wants to participate in Mrs Surat. Kanak makes fun of Hema. She trolls her and makes jokes about her weight. Kanak asks Hema to simply support her.

Meanwhile, Gehna reaches the school and starts looking for her class. As she reaches her classroom, Gehna gets shocked seeing Mayuri teaching in her class. The latter sees Gehna and welcomes her inside. She asks Gehna to introduce herself. When the latter introduces herself, Mayuri says it's an English class and asks her to speak in English.

Mayuri insults Gehna and tells everyone she was a maid earlier. The latter gets embarrassed and everyone laughs at her. At home, Kanak and Hema wait for Kanak's designer Mona. Gehna returns home and Kanak asks her where she was. Anant saves her and says she has joined the cooking class. Kanak suspects something fishy.

Gehna tells Anant about Mayuri. They both worry about Mayuri telling everything to maasi and the latter revealing it to the entire family. Later on, Gehna gets a huge gift that she thinks is from Anant. However, someone sends Anant and Gehna their photo frame with a crack in between them. This anonymous person also sends a letter with it saying, "Will meet you soon".