Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update For Mar 30: Will Anant Rescue Gehna?

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 March 30 episode begins with the grand finale of Mrs Surat 2021. Tiya praises Gehna and tells everyone in the family that she is sure about Gehna's win for this round. Tiya says Gehna has been preparing for this round and will come on stage as a lawyer. Tiya also says that Gehna will share with everyone why she wishes to become a lawyer.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Anant's life is in danger. The kidnappers worry about him as they think he is dead. When the kidnappers open his tied hands and legs, Anant wakes up and fights with them. Back at the pageant, the host introduces the judges and starts the grand finale.

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, before the final round, the host announces that Gehna is missing. Baa and Bapuji start worrying about the latter. Gehna struggles to get out of the locked room and cries for help. The kidnappers hit Anant with a bamboo stick but he fights back and saves his life.

Gehna decides to find a way out from the locked room. Sagar laughs at Gehna and thinks to himself that no one will find her here. Gehna sees a small window in the locked room and plans her escape. Anant escapes and manages to get a phone. He remembers the kidnappers talking about Gehna. Anant worries about the latter and rushes to the pageant.

Tiya tries calling Gehna but her phone is unreachable. Tiya and Baa set out to find Gehna. Gehna tries to climb to the window and call for help. However, she falls down and gets herself hurt again. Baa and Tiya search for Gehna in all the green rooms. They see Radhika, Kanak and Hema together in one room.

Tiya asks them why they are all together if every contestant has their personal green room. Tiya also points out that no one is ready for the final round. Baa asks Kanak if she knows where Gehna is but Kanak lies to her. Radhika sees Kanak's face and senses something's wrong.

Gehna climbs on a table and starts shouting for help. Baa and Tiya pass by her locked room and hear her voice. Sagar gets scared. However, Baa and Tiya fail to find Gehna. Anant reaches the beauty pageant but the watchman doesn't allow him to enter. He overhears from the watchman that Gehna is missing.

