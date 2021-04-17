'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update: Gehna Falls In Trouble On The Way To Her Exam

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode begins with Gehna trying to study for her exam while Anant helps her. He asks her a question from the textbook to which she confidently gives the answer. The two share a moment as Anant helps Gehna look for her pen. Radhika enters the room and offers them both coffee. Gehna and Anant both drink it, not knowing that one of the glasses has been spiked so Gehna will sleep through the night instead of studying.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update: Gehna leaves with Radhika

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 April 16 episode, Baa and the rest of the family can be seen getting anxious as there's no sign of Gehna the next morning. The family worries if she woke up on time for her examination. However, before Kanak and Radhika can rejoice in the success of their plan, Gehna shows up fully dressed. She tells the family that she woke up early in the morning for her examination and is prepared for it. As Kanak and Radhika wonder how she managed this, Anant shows up looking tired explaining how he wasn't able to wake up on time. As Gehna reminisces Anant falling asleep on her shoulder, Kanak realises he was the one who drank the coffee instead.

As Kanak wishes Gehna "all the best" along with the rest of the family, for her examination, Anant gets a call from his new company asking him to come for an interview in 15 minutes. Anant says he can't leave Gehna alone on her big day and decides to cancel the interview to which Gehna stops him and tells him she'll go without him. Radhika offers to drop Gehna off at the school for her exam, as she studied in the same school once upon a time. Anant feels uneasy leaving Gehna before the first day of her examination, however, he lets her go.

In the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Anant is still uneasy and thinking about calling Gehna to see if she reached while he's waiting for the interview to begin. The receptionist, however, asks him to go inside for the supposed interview just when he's about to call. At the office, Anant notices Radhika’s favourite flowers and the company’s name which is RV Communications and wonders if he's at Radhika's office. On the way to the examination, Radhika stops the car on purpose and lies to Gehna saying there's something wrong with the engine. Gehna gets extremely tensed looking at the time and realises she won't even get an auto where they're stranded.

Meanwhile, Anant hands the interviewer his qualifications only to find out he's already been selected for the job. Anant wonders how that is, to which the interviewer tells him that they found his qualifications online and decided to hire him, offering the appointment letter. Anant signs the letter and leaves. Outside the cabin, he sees a distressed text from Gehna who tells him she's stranded. He immediately calls her and asks her what's wrong, to which she informs him that the car has supposedly broken down. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 april 16 episode ends with Anant getting anxious and wondering if Gehna will make it on time.

Image source - Still from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2