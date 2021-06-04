'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2' Written Update June 3: Anant Gets Suspicious Of Kanak & Hema

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 June 3 episode begins with Gehna and Anant worrying about the stolen consignment. Kanak says Gehna has become her favourite sister-in-law. She showers the latter with compliments and says because of her the entire house is shining with bright lights. Hema also agrees with Kanak and tells Gehna that they both visited the temple and prayed for Gehna. Anant and Gehna get doubtful about Hema and Kanak's intentions.

When Sagar hears Hema and Kanak went to the temple, he asks them for sweets. Hema asks him to stay calm and she will give him the sweets. However, Sagar doesn't listen to her and chases to get hold of Hema and Kanak's bag. Kanak starts worrying as the bag has the money. To stop Sagar from revealing their secret, Hema lashes out at the former. Gehna and Anant's suspicions towards Hema and Kanak increase.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update - June 3

In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, Kanak pulls the bag from Hema and says she will distribute the sweets to everyone. Anant notices that Sagar had removed some other box and the sweets were in another one. He informs Gehna about the same. Kanak distributes the sweets among the family and takes the other boxes to her bedroom. Hema and Kanak hide the money by burying it in a plant pot.

Later on, Gehna sees Kanak and Hema locking the bedroom door and gets suspicious. Gehna informs Anant about the same and the latter says they are surely hiding something. During the jagrata, Anant goes to Kanak's room and looks for evidence. However, he gets nothing. When he comes out, Sagar sees something stuck on Anant's shirt. Anant gets the moustache worn by Hema and realises Kanak and Hema stole the consignment.

Later on, Gehna and Anant figure out that Kanak and Hema were the ones who stole the consignment. Anant and Gehna plan to reveal their truth in front of everyone. The next day, Gehna and Anant try to scare Hema with the moustache. Later on, Sagar takes the money plant from Kanak's room and runs to the living room. Hema yells at Sagar for playing with the plant and Gehna gets more suspicious. Abirsh arrives at the Desai house with police to arrest Gehna.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

