Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Written Update: Kanak Plots To Sabotage Gehna's Modeling Project

Star Plus' top-rating Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 show has kept the audience engaged with its family and love equation since 2020. In Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode, the audience witnessed Gehna sacrificing herself for the sake of her in-laws and getting a job at a modeling agency without reading the contract. Here is Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update to find out Anant's reaction to Gehna's decision.

What happened in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 latest episode?

In order to save Kanak and Hema, Gehna signed a contract at a modeling agency and got the signing cheque. She handed over the cheque to Radhika who in turn deleted the video. After inquiring her about the cheque, Gehna informed Anant about her modeling job to which Anant had a negative response. On the other hand, Kanak decided to leave Gehna alone for helping her but got enraged after learning about her modeling job.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 may 28 episode

In the 28th of May episode of the television drama, Anant and Gehna engage in a bitter spat about the latter's decision of getting a modeling job. After Anant refuses to accompany Gehna to her first shoot, she decides to do it by herself. Later during lunch, Baa and Paresh can be seen trying to mend things between the couple but to no avail. Meanwhile, Pankaj asks Kanak to help Gehna with her modeling job and teach her a few poses.

Further in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 written update, meeting up after lunch, Gehna can be seen showing her contract to Kanak who realizes that the former got herself into legal trouble. After learning a few poses from Kanak, the next day, Gehna can be seen receiving blessings from her family members for the first day of the shoot. On the other hand, Kanak and Hema plot to sabotage Gehna's modeling job.

Kanak and Hema to sabotage Gehna's job?

The pair of in-laws reach the modeling company before Gehnra and meet up with the owner. The duo gaslight the director about Gehna and can be seen making up stories to him about Gehna's ill behavior on sets. After Gehna reaches the agency, she can be seen being asked to wear a short dress for the shoot. After refusing to wear it, the owner can be seen threatening her to wear the short dress.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 plot

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar, Saath Nibhhana Saathiya is the sequel to the 2010 series Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The plot of the drama revolves around Gehna, a house help, working with the Desai family, falling in love with Anant Desai. The series features a talented ensemble of cast including Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar, Akanksha Juneja, and Nadia Himani.

IMAGE- STILL FROM SAATH NIBHAANA SAATHIYA 2

