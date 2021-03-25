Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 Spoilers For March 25: Gehna Wins The Beauty Contest

In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's 25 March episode, the bowl of medicine slips from Jamuna's hand and falls on Gehna's leg. Jamuna applies medicine to her leg. Anant helps Gehna to wear her heels for the next round of the beauty pageant. Radhika asks Anant to withdraw her name from the contest. Gehna initially gets disqualified for her outfit on the ramp walk but wins the contest eventually. Take a look at Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 spoilers.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 spoilers for March 25

In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 March 25, 2021, episode, Baa accidentally drops a bowl of medicine on Gehna's leg. Baa feels guilty as she watches Gehna in pain. Baa apologizes and prepares a new bowl of medicine. She applied it on Gehna's leg. Gehna hugs her for helping her cure her pain. Baa tells her that most women forget about themselves while serving their family. After a while, Gehna tries to wear her heels in order to prepare for her next round. Anand helps her to wear them and boosts her confidence.

He asks Gehna to try walking in her heels. Gehna tries to walk and slips on him. Radhika enters the room and asks him what is he up to. She takes him away to talk to him. Meanwhile, Radhika's friends ask her about her health. Gehna tells them that her leg is swollen so she will have to back out from the contest. They motivate her by telling her struggle in their life. They tell her that she has to stand strong and be confident about herself. Radhika asks Anant to suggest Gehna not participate in the next round as it will worsen her health.

At the venue, Kanak, Radhika, and Hema seem happy as they think that Gehna will not be participating. At home, Gehna asks Tia to help her wear her heels. Tia tells her that her leg has swollen more and she won't be able to wear them. Back at the venue, the host announces the western outfit contest would begin in a few minutes.

Radhika starts walking on the ramp followed by Kanak and then Hema. The host asks Gehna to come on the stage but she delays her entry. She surprises the audience in her traditional look with a thali in her hand. The audience is shaken to see her on the stage. The judges tell her that she is disqualified as she wore a saree in a western outfit round. She had not worn her heels either.

Gehna tells them that every woman has a different perspective on being modern. She points out to one of the judges and says that she has worn a saree but it doesn't mean that she isn't modern. She tells them that she hasn't forgotten her roots and is extremely proud of her culture. The judges feel that is is a valid explanation and allow her to participate again. The host asks the judges to announce the winner. They reveal that the winner is Radhika and the first runner up is Gehna. Their families rejoice and clap for them while Kanak and Hema feel embarrassed.

Promo Image source: Still from Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2