Sacha Dhawan, Anya Chalotra, Dev Patel, Other Actors In UK Television Of Indian-descent

Audiences have been moving to smaller screen these days because of better content been provided on online streaming platforms. A lot of Indians have also been attracted to Hollywood television shows and it makes us immensely proud when someone from our origin pops in such shows. Take a look at these stars from Hollywood who are actually Indian, you might have not known about.

5 popular actors of Indian-descent in UK TV shows

Sacha Dhawan – Doctor Who

Sacha Dhawan is a British actor of Indian origin. He began his career in acting in theatres and soon moved to films and television.

Sacha Dhawan has appeared in a number of television shows in the United Kingdom. However, his most famous role till date is his role in the opening episodes of the twelfth series of Doctor Who as another Incarnation of the Time Lord known as The Master, who plays the Doctor's main rival.

Anya Chalotra – The Witcher

Popular for her role as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Anya Chalotra is an Indian British actor. The actor featured in Wanderlust as Jenifer Ashman and soon got to act in many television series. The actor has not yet made her debut in the movies, but she is a popular face in the television industry in Hollywood.

Dev Patel - Skins, Slumdog Millionaire

Dev Patel was born to Indian parents but the actor was raised in London. He made his debut in the British television teen drama Skins and played the character of Anwar Kharral, for which he gained popularity. The actor was later featured in the film Slumdog Millionaire and gained a lot of popularity for the same.

Parminder Nagra - Holby City, Bend It Like Beckham

Parminder Nagra is a Sikh who was brought up in England, by Indian parents. She started acting in films at an early age and soon gained recognition for her roles. Her role as Tina in Holby City is one of the most prominent roles in British TV.

Her most memorable movie is Bend It Like Beckham.

Rhona Mitra - Strike Back

Rhona Mitra's role of a major in Strike Back gained her immense popularity than any of her television series. The actor is seen in many movies and other television shows and is appreciated for her roles.

The actor was born to Indian-Irish parents and was brought up in the UK. The actor even featured in the American TV series Supergirl and gained major appreciation from the audience.

