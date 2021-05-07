Sahil Anand Wishes Co-star Erica Fernandes On Her Birthday; Shares BTS Photo From Set

Actor Erica Fernandes turned a year older on May 7. The actor is known for her role as Prerna Sharma in the serial Kasautii Zindagii Kay opposite Parth Samthaan, who played the role of Anurag Basu in the show. She received loads of birthday wishes on her Instagram and Twitter. Her co-star Sahil Anand also wished the actor on her birthday. Let's have a look.

Sahil Anand wishes Erica Fernandes on her birthday

TV and film actor Sahil Anand who played Anupam Sengupta on Kasautii Zindagii Kay took to Instagram to extend his wishes on the occasion of Erica Fernandes' birthday. He posted a selfie of the two and wrote, "Happy BDay" and tagged the actor in his Instagram story. Erica also re-shared the story on her Instagram account with a "Thank You" sticker.

In the selfie, Sahil is dressed in peach and golden sherwani with some embroidery and a matching turban and Erica is posing with him smiling and showing off the henna on her hand. The photo is cast in a golden glow and some decorations can be seen in the background as well.

A look at Erica Fernandes' on-screen appearances

Erica Fernandes shot to fame after playing the lead role of Dr Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh. She has appeared in a bunch of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films as well, namely Babloo Happy Hai, Dega, Buguri, Vizhithiru, etc. She will be next seen in season 3 of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi which is scheduled to begin filming soon.

When Sahil Anand and Erica Fernandes worked in a film together

Before sharing screen space in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Sahil and Erica worked together in a 2014 Hindi film titled Babloo Happy Hai. Sahil Anand is known for his supporting role in the film Student of the Year and its sequel Student of the Year 2 in 2019. He has participated in reality TV shows like MTV Splitsvilla and MTV Roadies. He was also seen in the serials Rang Badalti Odhani and Sasural Simar Ka.

(Image: Sahil Anand and Erica Fernandes' Instagram)

