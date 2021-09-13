Saif Ali Khan Calls Son Jehangir His 'second Lockdown Accomplishment'

After the overwhelming response for Bhoot Police, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon feature in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio attended the show to promote their new movie. In the promo of the upcoming episode, Saif Ali Khan was heard saying that his second lockdown's achievement was his son Jehangir Ali Khan. The actor welcomed his second child with his wife Kareena Kapoor earlier this year.

Saif Ali Khan calls his son Jehangir his lockdown accomplishment

Saif Ali Khan will be soon seen on The Kapil Sharma Show with his Bhoot Police co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez. In the promo of the upcoming episode, host Kapil Sharma asked the actor about his accomplishments during the first and second lockdown. Saif jokingly said that his first lockdown's achievement was learning French and cooking while his second lockdown's achievement was his son Jehangir Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena are already parents to their son Taimur Ali Khan, who was born in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor recently released her book titled Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible covering both her pregnancy journeys. As per a report by Pinkvilla, Saif Ali Khan has written the afterword of the book and shared that he and Kareena had a fleeting thought about surrogacy. He wrote, "Things are pressured for a female actor in our industry. How you look is often everything! When we first began our relationship, she was a size zero, shopping in the kids’ section of stores because those were the only things that would fit her. She was doing super well for herself with work and her appearance played a big part in it."

The actor added, "Pregnancies take their toll on your body; it takes you a while to return to shape. Kareena was worried about these things. When we first talked about having children, she even briefly wondered if she should consider a surrogate. But she then realised that everything in life needs your 100 per cent. Once she had made up her mind, she was all in." In a recent chat with the Guardian, Kareena Kapoor opened up about the criticism she and Saif received for naming their children Taimur and Jehangir. The actor said that the names suited her beautiful boys and that she wants to move past the trolls.

