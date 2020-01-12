Salman Yusuff Khan's Age, Career | All Details About The 'Street Dancer 3D' Actor

Salman Yusuff Khan, born to Yusuff Khan and Rukhsana Jabeeen, is considered to be one of the stars of dance reality shows. The dancer turned choreographer is all set for his upcoming movie titled Street Dancer 3D, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and a majestic huge crew. Salman Yusuff Khan, who began his journey in 2009 by participating in Dance India Dance season 1, became the winner of the show that year. Ever since then, his journey in the industry has been unstoppable. Here's all you need to know about Salman Yusuff Khan's aspiring journey and biography.

All details about Salman Yusuf Khan's career

After Salman Yusuf Khan was announced as the winner of Dance India Dance season 1, he went on to be part of the famous dance reality show titled Jhalak Dikhla Jaa as a choreographer in 4 seasons and as a contestant in the last season. He rose to fame with his stellar performances on the stage and his challenging ability won the hearts of the audience. Salman Yusuff Khan also won the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 6 winning trophy along with the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka actor Drashti Dhami. Salman later was a part of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye too. After his television success, he kick-started his career in Bollywood with his acting debut in the movie ABCD- Any Body Can Dance and now will be seen in Remo D'Souza's upcoming directorial Street Dancer 3D.

Salman Yusuff Khan biography

According to reports, Salman studied at the International Indian School in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and then came down to Bengaluru Karnataka, for his further education. Born on June 12, 1985, the dancer-actor- choreographer completed his higher education in Karanataka and then reportedly came to Mumbai to pursue his passion for dancing. Salman tied the knot with Faiza Haramain and also has two a daughter and son. His adorable family pictures on his Instagram handle received many comments from fans. The 34-year-old has a massive fan following on social media and is also known by his popular name 'Salman Sir'.

(Image source: Salman Yusuff Khan Instagram)

