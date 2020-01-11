Varun Dhawan Shares New Promo Of 'Street Dancer 3D', Nora Fatehi's Reaction Is Unmissable

Varun Dhawan is all set for the release of his upcoming dance drama titled Street Dancer 3D. He is currently on a full-fledged promotional spree with the entire cast of the movie. The film has an outstanding ensemble cast and is said to deliver some lively dance performances.

Street Dancer 3D, even before its release, is creating headlines with Varun, Shraddha and Nora's sizzling chemistry and its enthralling dance numbers and storyline. On January 10, Varun took to his Instagram to share a new dialogue promo of Street Dancer 3D, and Nora Fatehi's comment on the same is unmissable.

Varun Dhawan shares new promo of Street Dancer 3D

The trailer of the much-anticipated movie was unveiled in December and fans are loving the visual. Street Dancer 3D trailer has hit 55 million views online. The songs from the film titled Muqabla has won the hearts of fans.

Recently, Varun Dhawan was snapped at Jodhpur with kids while promoting his film. On Friday, he took to his Instagram to share a new visual from the film featuring himself, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor and Dharmesh Yelande.

The promo showcases some fun-moments between Nora and Varun and also brings to light the competition between Shraddha and Varun.

The acctor captioned the video saying, 'Love toh colour blind hota hain booboo @norafatehi @shraddhakapoor #streetdancer3d' to which Nora Fatehi has posted her reaction.

Nora replied to Varun Dhawan's caption saying, 'WOW booboo?? Color bling?? Really? Im done'. Watch the video here:

Street Dancer 3D goes on floors on January 24 and fans are waiting for its release. Varun, in an interview with an entertainment portal, revealed that he would want to inspire artists all around India with the film. He also said that the entire cast and crew of the film have put in tremendous efforts to showcase the dance performances on the screen.

The movie is helmed by Remo D’Souza and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar and Krishna Kumar.

(Image source: Varun Dhawan Instagram)

