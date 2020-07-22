Sambhavna Seth Extends Gratitude To 1M Subscribers, Says 'it's All About Winning Hearts'

Bigg Boss fame Sambhavna Seth recently took to her Instagram to extend heartfelt gratitude towards her fans as she hits one million on her Youtube channel. Sambhavna Seth’s Youtube channel titled Sambhavna Seth Entertainment has given major recognition to the actor. She posted a picture of her holding the 1M balloon and expressed what her journey was all about and what she was missing the most.

Sambhavna Seth wrote, “After winning plenty of trophies I realised its all about winning hearts❤️. This journey of being the most controversial contestant of #biggboss to the most loving female vlogger was awesome.” Talking about her journey, Sambhavna Seth mentioned that she did almost all the possible reality shows and got name, fame and money but still something was missing from her life. She added that it was love which she received from her fans.

Sambhavna Seth thanked fans on completing the 1 million subscribers goal. She wrote, “A super thank you to all of you for ONE MILLION subscribers on #youtube and accepting me the way I am.” The actor ended her note by thanking her husband Avinash Dwivedi for encouraging her to become a vlogger. Take a look at Sambhavna Seth's Instagram post.

Sambhavna Seth's husband talks about her health conditions

In the recent past, Sambhavna Seth was hospitalised due to an anxiety attack. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi later took to social media to inform fans about her condition. Sambhavna Seth also thanked all the fans for the constant love and support they have shown her in these tough times. In an interview with a news portal, Avinash Dwivedi spoke about the entire incident and the events that led up to his wife Sambhavna Seth being hospitalised.

Avinash said that he panicked during the entire thing. He added that he had seen Sambhavna suffering the night before and it was very hard for him to watch her go through it. Avinash Dwivedi added that due to this, he called a few hospitals; however, some of them were closed while some were not receiving any calls. It was in the morning that the couple visited a doctor in Juhu where Sambhavna Seth got examined properly.

Avinash further added that the best thing he learned from this whole incident was to list out the known doctors and try and contact them. He also suggested that since one can get food delivered door to door, people also must come up with a way to do the same for doctors where one can get medical assistance in such emergencies. Avinash Dwivedi further added that since the food delivery thing has been made possible, his idea can also be made possible. He also added that there must be a midway solution to combat things like this in today’s times.

