Sana Khan, Anas Saiyad Blessed With Baby Boy

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad have been blessed with a baby boy. The former actress, who quit showbiz and gravitated towards religion, announced the news on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The comments section was quickly flooded with loving messages for the new parents.

2 things you need to know

Sana Khan announced her pregnancy in March 2023.

The actress left showbiz before marrying Anas Saiyad in 2020.

Sana Khan embraces motherhood

Sana Khan shared an animated video on social media, announcing the baby's birth. Sharing the news, she expressed her gratitude to Allah. The couple also expressed their affection for their little bundle of joy and hoped they could be the best parents for their baby. They thanked everyone for their love and prayers.

Captioning the video on Instagram, Sana wrote, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby.

It is Allah's trust, it is the best. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua’s that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours (sic)."

Sana Khan details her pregnancy journey

Throughout her pregnancy, Sana Khan actively kept her social media family updated about her pregnancy journey. Recently, she shared a series of videos discussing her health concerns during the maternity phase. In these videos, she revealed her struggle with insomnia and the challenges she was facing trying to sleep at night. She opened up about spending hours awake or feeling excessively lazy and tired during the day.