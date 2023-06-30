Sana Khan Reveals Her Struggle With Insomnia During Pregnancy, Shares Tips

Sana Khan is eagerly waiting for the arrival of her first child. Ever since she announced her pregnancy, she has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy journey through social media. Recently, she shared a series of videos discussing her health concerns during the maternity phase.

3 things you need to know

Sana Khan announced her pregnancy in March 2023.

She is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy.

She left showbiz after marrying Anas in 2020.

Sana Khan struggles to sleep at night

In her videos, Sana Khan revealed her struggle with insomnia and the challenges she faces while trying to sleep at night. She explained how she either stays awake for hours or, when she does manage to sleep, feels excessively lazy and tired during the day. The former actress revealed that she shared these experiences to connect with her fans and to offer support to expecting mothers who may be going through similar situations.

"There are times when I’m unable to sleep. I sleep in the daytime and then felt very tired and lazy," she said. She urged her fans, especially expecting mothers, to prioritise daily prayers and read Namaz regularly. She emphasised the significance of seeking solace and spiritual connection during pregnancy. Adding further, she said that she face trouble while reading Namaz.

A snip from Sana Khan's video | (Image: Sana Khan/Instagram)

Sana Khan experiences Umrah through videocall

Sana Khan's husband, Anas, is currently in Saudi Arabia for Umrah. She couldn't join him due to her pregnancy. However, Anas ensured that she could still be a part of the spiritual journey by including her through video calls. The former actress shared a screenshot of their video call and expressed her gratitude for her husband's efforts. She described how she observed Umrah, prayed, cried, and made dua alongside her husband, feeling as though she was physically present during the sacred pilgrimage.