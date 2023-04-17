Sana Khan Reacts To Viral Video Of Husband Anas Saiyad 'dragging' Her

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Saiyad recently attended an Iftar party hosted by Baba Siddique. A video of Anas "dragging" the former actress on the red carpet is going viral on the Internet. Now, Sana has reacted to the incident.

In the viral video, she dropped a comment clarifying that her husband was not at fault. She shared that Anas wanted her to go inside the venue as she was sweating continuously. She wrote, "This video just came to my notice. And I know it looks weird to all my lovely brothers and sisters and to me, in fact. We lost contact with driver and car once we came out and I was standing for longer than usual and started sweating and (getting) uncomfortable, so he quickly wanted to get me in so I can sit and have water and some air.”

She added, "I was the one to tell him let’s go in quick as we did not want to disturb the paps (paparazzi), who were there clicking pics of all the guests. So just a request, please don’t think otherwise. Thank you all once again for your concern. Loads of love to everyone here."

Sana Khan, Anas Saiyad's viral video

In the viral video, Sana Khan's husband Anas Saiyad can be seen taking her inside the venue in a hurry. He was seemingly dragging her. Sana, who is pregnant with her first child was struggling to walk on the red carpet. She looked uncomfortable and breathless. After the video went viral, netizens started targetting Anas for his 'inconsiderate' behaviour towards his wife.

While one user wrote, "Let her breathe man. She is pregnant with your child, how can you drag her like that?, Another one penned, "My god, what's the use of fasting when you can't treat your pregnant wife properly. She is saying that I can't walk you look unbothered."

Talking about their personal lives, the couple got married in November 2020. They are all set to embrace parenthood now. In March this year, they announced the news of their pregnancy.