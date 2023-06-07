Mom-to-be Sana Khan Shares Excitement As She Enters Third Trimester, Reveals Baby Names

Sana Khan, the former actress who won hearts with her performance, is currently basking in the joy of motherhood as she enters the third trimester of her pregnancy. Sana, who quit acting at the peak of her career, is now happily married to businessman Anas Saiyad from Gujarat. The couple recently made the exciting announcement that they are expecting their first child.

Sana speaks about her joyful journey through the third trimester

On June 6, 2023, Sana attended an event with her husband, where she shared her excitement about entering the third trimester and eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby. Speaking to the press, Sana opened up about her emotions and the rollercoaster ride that comes with being an expecting mother. She emphasised the responsibility of nurturing a new life and the importance of taking care of the precious gift bestowed upon her by the Almighty. Sana shared her commitment to making choices that promote the baby's health, expressing her happiness, excitement, and even a touch of fear that every new mother experiences. She eagerly awaits the day she gets to hold her baby in her arms.

Sana's refuses to reveal the baby names

(Sana Khan shows off baby bump | Image: Sana Khan\Instagram)

Sana also shared a mirror selfie with her husband, Anas, before the event, showing off her baby bump while wearing a green abaya. When asked about the names they have chosen for their child, Sana chose to keep it a secret for now. She stated that while they have thought about names for both a boy and a girl, they will reveal them to the world only after the baby’s arrival, leaving it in the hands of destiny.

This isn’t the first time Sana has shown off her baby bump in public. On April 16, 2023, she made her first public appearance with her baby bump at Baba Siddique’s grand Iftaar party. Dressed elegantly in a black abaya with shimmering design, Sana looked radiant and embraced her pregnancy glow.

As Sana Khan eagerly waits to meet her to-be-born child, her fans and well-wishers are excitedly anticipating the arrival of the new addition to their family. With her focus on providing a healthy and loving environment for her baby, Sana is all set to embark on this beautiful journey of motherhood.