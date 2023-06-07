Sanaya Irani Celebrates '12 Glorious Years' Of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon completed its 12th year anniversary on Tuesday (June 6). On the special occasion, Sanaya Irani took to social media and shared a throwback photo from the show featuring her and co-star Barun Sobti.

She shared a romantic still from the show where the duo was seen sharing a loving moment. Sanaya played the role of Khushi in the show. Barun, on the other hand, essayed the role of Arnav. The actress expressed her gratitude by penning a long note.

She expressed her disbelief that the show has completed 12 years. In her heartfelt caption, she reminisced about the joyful times they shared on the show's set and how it still felt like yesterday. She attributed this feeling to the unwavering support and love from their fans. Sanaya said that she was thankful for the recognition she got and cherished friendships that came with her association with the show.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Sanaya wrote, "12 glorious years of IPKKND! Aah! Where do I even begin?! It seems like it was just yesterday when we were on the sets having the best time doing what we love doing. I think a big part of why it feels that way is because of all of you out there. It’s been 12 years of eternal love and unshakeable support and warm appreciation."

"Feeling extremely grateful to have been a part of a show that has given me so much love, recognition, and most of all some of my most treasured friendships. Thank you all for keeping IPKKND alive in your hearts and minds for 12 long years. Really, I can’t give this love a name! Lots of Khushi, love, Sanaya," she added.

(A still from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon featuring Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti | Image: Sanaya Irani/Instagram)

More about Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon

(A still from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon | Image: Twitter)

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon left an indelible mark on the television landscape. The story of Khushi and Arnav's unconventional love story struck a chord with the audience and garnered a dedicated fan base. Aside from Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti, the show starred Utkarsha Nayak, Dalljiet Kaur, Deepali Pansare and Akshay Dogra among others.