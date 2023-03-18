Dalljiet Kaur Dances With Bridesmaids Sanaya Irani, Karishma Tanna At Sangeet Ceremony

Dalljiet Kaur is all set to tie the knot with her fiance Nikhil Patel today (March 18). Ahead of her wedding, the couple was seen having fun at their pre-wedding festivities. Their sangeet ceremony was held and several celebrities were in attendance.

For the ceremony, Dalljiet and Nikhil twinned in green ensembles. While the actress wore an embroidered skirt with full-sleeves blouse, Nikhil wore a matching sherwani teamed with white sneakers. Her bridesmaids Ridhi Dogra, Karishma Tanna, Sunayana Fozdar, and Sanaya Irani among others attended the event and grooved with the bride-to-be.

In one of the photos, Dalljiet posed with her bridesmaids. In the second photo, she posed with Karishma. One of the photos gave a glimpse into her dance performance from sangeet. In the last picture, the couple kissed each other.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Dalljiet wrote, "My heart is full today. With so much love and happiness. Sangeet and mehendi done right. Nikhil Patel, I love you."

Dalljiet Kaur on pre-wedding jitters

During a media interaction, Dalljiet Kaur opened up about the pre-wedding jitters. She said, "Earlier I thought there were 10-15 days for the wedding and now it's just four days to my wedding. I am feeling that time is going very fast. My friends from all over the country and the world are coming for the wedding."

Dalljiet was earlier married to TV actor Shalin Bhanot. They have a son named Jaydon. Her fiance Nikhil is an NRI businessman. He has two daughters from his previous marriage. While one of his daughters lives with his ex-wife, another will live with Nikhil and Dalljiet.