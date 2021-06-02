Sanaya Irani Shares Throwback Pictures With Mohit Sehgal At Beach In Goa; Take A Look

Sanaya Irani recently took to Instagram and shared a set of throwback pictures in which one can see her with Mohit Sehgal. The couple can be seen having a good time and enjoying breakfast at the beach in Goa. In the caption, Sanaya referred to the trip as “a different experience altogether.” Take a look at Sanaya Irani's Instagram post below.

Sanaya Irani shares throwback pictures from Goa

Sanaya shared a set of pictures in which she can be seen wearing a two-piece, red and yellow, crop top and skirt and paired her look with sunglasses while her hair was tied. On the other hand, Mohit wore a light green shirt and navy blue three fourths. He paired his look with a hat and sunglasses. In the first picture, one can see the couple posing next to the breakfast table and two chairs. In the next, Mohit can be seen lifting Sanaya in his arms while flashing a smile towards the camera and in the last, the duo was seen posing in the waters. Sanaya captioned her post by writing, “Throwback to this scenic breakfast @caboserai. This was a different Goa experience altogether @itsmohitsehgal” and added heart and kiss emojis. Fans were left in awe and dropped comments such as, “Awwww so beautiful photos,” “Cuteness and gorgeousness overload,” “Look at you guys!.. you look amazing.” Have a look at the fan reactions below.

More about Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal

Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal met and fell in love with each other on the sets of their TV show Miley Jab Hum Tum in 2008. They were a part of the show from 2008 to 2010 and got married on January 25, 2016, in Goa after years of dating. The couple often shares pictures with each other on social media. Check out some of their pictures below.

Sanaya Irani is known for her performance in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Rangrasiya. She has participated in reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 in which she emerged as the first runner up and Nach Baliye in 2017 emerging in third place along with her partner Mohit Sehgal. On the other hand, Mohit is known for roles in shows such as Miley Jab Hum Tum, Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal and Naagin 5.

(IMAGE: SANAYA IRANI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.