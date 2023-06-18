Sanjeeda Shaikh, Harshvardhan Rane Enjoy Jungle Safari Amid Linkup Rumours?

Rumours say that Sanjeeda Shaikh is dating Harshvardhan Rane. Following her divorce from Aamir Ali, rumours have been doing the rournds about her alleged romance with her Taish co-star. It seems like the duo is on a holiday together as netizens found a connection in their respective photos on Instagram.

The Newsmakers

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane are reportedly vacationing together in Gir forest. A few days ago, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor shared his photos from the location while he enjoyed a jungle safari. Later, Sanjeeda shared her photo with her daughter Ayra at a visibly similar location. However, she did not reveal where she was.

Although the rumoured couple did not feature in each other's posts, eagle-eyed fans noticed the same jeep in both pictures. The vacation pictures have added fuel to the rumours surrounding their alleged romance.

(Sanjeeda Shaikh enjoys jungle safari with her daughter | Image: Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram)

(Harshvardhan Rane on a vacation | Image: Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram)

When Sanjeeda Shaikh addressed dating rumours with Harshvardhan Rane

Opening up about Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikh had called him a brilliant actor and a great friend. She shared that the camaraderie they developed while shooting Taish had a positive impact on her work life. The characters that they played in Taish were quite intense in nature. Sanjeeda also mentioned that she cherished the time they spent together on set.

The actress also expressed her indifference to gossip related to her personal life. She said that actors become accustomed to it over time. Shaikh said that she remains unfazed by the constant chatter and is focused on her work and the audience's response to her performances.

Meanwhile...

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh will be collborating in the upcoming film Kun Faya Kun, set to stream on OTT.