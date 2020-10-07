Sapna Choudhary's Massive Net Worth Will Leave You Speechless; Read Details

Actor and dancer Sapna Choudhary has been working in the industry for a long time and has delivered a wide range of successful music videos and movies in her career. Besides being an actor and a dancer, Sapna Choudhary was also seen in several television shows. Here is everything you need to know about the actor’s massive net worth. Read more details about her career.

Also Read | 'When You Work From Home...': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella On Missing Benefits Of Office

Sapna Choudhary's net worth

As per a report published in biographywiki.net, Sapna Choudhary’s massive net worth is estimated to be around Rs 50 crores. The report further adds that Sapna Choudhary earns as much as Rs 25-50 lacs for every stage performance she does. The actor-cum-dancer also owns a plush bungalow in Durga Vihar, Najafgarh, Delhi, suggests the report.

Biographywiki.net further claims that Sapna Choudhary is a huge car enthusiast, as she owns an Audi Q7, Ford and BMW 7 series car. Currently, Sapna Choudhary has more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram. The actor has worked in movies like Dosti Ke Side Effects, Journey of Bhangover and Nanu Ki Jaanu.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID, Thanks Fans & Frontline Workers For Their Efforts

It was recently reported that Sapna has been blessed with a baby boy. Sapna’s husband actor-singer Veer Sahu, took to his Facebook handle and confirmed the news a few hours ago. If the rumours are to be believed, Sapna and Veer were in a relationship for several years and before finally tying the knot in January. In an interview with Jagran, Sapna’s mother revealed that the couple had a court marriage and mentioned there were no big celebrations.

Also Read | 'When You Work From Home...': Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella On Missing Benefits Of Office

On the work front:

The actor made her television debut with the 13th season of the much-loved reality show, Bigg Boss. Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18, Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game, which has been extended into seven individual languages spoken in India. Bigg Boss was first aired in Hindi through the Sony channel, however, the show later shifted to Colors TV channel. Actor Salman Khan has been hosting the show for the past 10 years.

Also Read | Arjun Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID, Thanks Fans & Frontline Workers For Their Efforts

(Image credits: Sapna Choudhary Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.