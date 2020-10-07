Arjun Kapoor Tests Negative For COVID, Thanks Fans & Frontline Workers For Their Efforts

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared that he has tested negative for COVID after a month of the announcement of the positive diagnosis. In a heartfelt note, he has thanked the frontline workers for their relentless efforts in the fight against COVID and urged his fans and followers to exercise precautionary measures. He also thanked the BMC for their support and expressed eagerness to return to work.

Arjun wrote, "Hi! I'm happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I'm feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity. This virus is serious so I request every one to take it seriously. People should understand that coronavirus affects everyone - young and old! So please WEAR a MASK at all times! Thank you BMC for your support and help and a huge salute to all the frontline workers who are risking everything to take care of us. We are forever indebted to you guys."

On September 6, Arjun Kapoor had announced his diagnosis for coronavirus on social media and informed his fans that he is asymptomatic and felt "completely ok". Further, the actor revealed that he has isolated himself on the advice of the doctors and the authorities and will be kept under home quarantine. Soon after the news broke out, Arjun's girlfriend Malaika Arora also revealed her COVID diagnosis through Instagram.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on debutante director Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh. He had briefly begun filming for the project before he tested positive for coronavirus in September.

