Sargun Mehta And Ravi Dubey Get 'Udaariyaan' Cast And Crew Vaccinated

As the second wave of the ongoing pandemic affects the lives of thousands of Indians, it has become essential for people to take proper precautions. With the Government falling short of supplies for the health of several patients, many actors have been actively urging their fans and followers to get vaccinated to avoid further spread of the virus. Throughout 2020, many film industries have had to bear the consequences caused due to the coronavirus with many filmings halted. As the country progressed into the new year, the new normal has begun to set in with producers ensuring that the cast and crew follow the safety regulations provided by the government.

Similarly, Jamai Raja actor Ravi Dubey and his wife Sargun Mehta, who are all set to produce their new show Udaariyaan, have been striving to keep all members involved in the production, safe. From flying to another state for Udariyaan's shooting to complying with all the norms, Ravi Dubey has been working hard to keep the Dreamiyata crew healthy. Recently, he took to his social media handle to share exciting news with his fans.

"We at @dreamiyata are happy to report that all employees cast, crew and members of the Dreamiyata family have got their first dose of vaccine.", he exclaimed. IIn the picture, the actor stood with a few of his crew members and a group of nurses announcing the good news. He also expressed his appreciation for the frontline workers who helped with the successful administration of the first dose of the vaccine.

Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey take initiative to vaccinate Udaariyaan cast and crew

About Udaariyaan

Udaariyaan is a brand new television series streaming on MX Player. The love triangle is set in a small village Moga, Punjab. Tejo and Jasmine are two sisters who have very different perspectives on life. While Jasmine wants to get married to a rich NRI and settle in Canada, Tejo loves her village life and wants to pursue a career in Moga. Fateh, a professional boxer, enters the sisters' lives. He falls deeply in love with Jasmine but to his dismay keeps finding himself closer to Tejo. Udaariyaan was released on March 15, 2021.

Image: Ravi Dubey's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.