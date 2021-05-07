Sargun Mehta Shares Series Of Pictures That Earn Her 'gorgeous Queen' Title

Television actor Sargun Mehta often shares her beautiful pictures on social media. On May 7, 2021, she took to her Instagram to share a series of her stunning pictures. She also wrote a cheerful caption and said, 'there is always something to be thankful for'.

Sargun Mehta's Instagram post

In the pictures, Sargun is donning a pink dress and a pair of sports shoes to go with it. Her hair is left open and styled in waves. She is all smiles for the camera and is posing in front of the blossom tree. In the action of the post, she wrote, "In a world of a disappointments, Find your blossom tree. There is always something to smile about To be thankful for".

As soon as Sargun Mehta's photos were shared, her fans and followers rushed in to express their admiration for her. One of her ardent fans called her a 'gorgeous queen' while another commented on her smile'. See their reactions below.

Recently, Ravi Dubey shared a hilarious post about his wife Sargun. He also compared him and his wife to Beyonce and Jay Z through the post. In the picture, The Carters are seen sitting away from a burning mansion. They have grim expressions on their faces as well. The tagline of the post was, "why didn't you tell me you don't know how to cook". In the caption of the post, Ravi Dubey wrote, "exactly what sargun asked me....". The post amused several of his fans who commented on it by using the laughing emojis. Aparshakti Khurrana also laughed at the post. Check out the post below.

Sargun Mehta's shows

Sargun shot to fame after her stint in Balika Vadhu and 12/24 Karol Bagh. She then went on to star in Rishton Ka Mela, Hum Ne Li Hai... Shapath and Teri Meri Love Stories. Sargun also participated in various reality shows like Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe and Nach Baliye. She and her husband have stepped into the shoes of being a producer with the show Udaariyaan. Mehta took to her social media to announce the release of a popular song titled Ruttan from the serial. It is sung by Gurnam Bullar. Sharing the post, she wrote, "#ruttan from our show #UDAARIYAAN. WE GOT NUMEROUS REQUESTS TO RELEASE THIS SONG . so here it is . Thank you @gurnambhullarofficial for this and the title song".

