Sasural Simar Ka 2 Promo: Aarav Takes Choti Simar Back Home After Fighting Goons

The makers of Sasural Simar Ka recently released a new promo and it has been leaving the audience hungry for more. After a successful run with the show's first season, the makers returned with another instalment with a similar concept but different characters. In the new promo, Aarav was seen fighting a bunch of goons after realizing that he has a duty to protect Choti Simar at all times. The clip also showcases Dipika Kakar, who was also a part of the original series, knocking some sense into Aarav, ordering him to get Choti Simar back home.

Sasural Simar Ka 2 promo shows a new beginning

Sasural Simar Ka 2 is a popular television serial that has a huge fan following across the country. In the most recent turn of events, the protagonist of the show, Aarav, gets married to Choti Simar after Reema runs away from her own wedding to participate in a competition. In the latest promo rereleased by the channel, Simar is seen speaking with Aarav who is outraged by how his wedding evening has turned out to be. She tells him that he has already married Choti Simar and now he has a few responsibilities to follow, as a husband. She asks him to step out and bring his wife back as it is his duty to protect his wife regardless of the situation.

Aarav is quick to respond to Simar’s words and is seen heading out in search of Choti Simar, who is surrounded by a bunch of goons on a deserted road. She is shown dressed in proper bridal attire while trying to run away from a bunch of people who have surrounded her with the intention of hurting her. Aarav is seen getting into a fistfight with these people before picking up Choti Simar in his arms and bringing her home. The family is quite shocked to see Choti Simar in place of Reema, which indicates that some high voltage drama is set to unfold on the show. Have a look at the promo video here.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA 2

