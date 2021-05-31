Sasural Simar Ka 2 Written Update For May 29: Simar Learns About Reema's Beauty Pageant

In Sasural Simar Ka 2's May 29, 2021, episode, Simar learns about Reema's beauty pageant participation. While Chitra burns Reema's photo, Simar finds out about Reema's participation in a beauty pageant. Here's Sasural Simar Ka 2 written update for May 29, 2021.

Chitra confronts Vivaan

Aarav almost looks at Reema's photo in a file. However, he gets interrupted by a guest. Chitra then takes the file from Aarav's hands and asks him to be with the family. Chitra then takes Vivaan to talk to him. On the other hand, Roma revolts against Shobha when Lalit stops her. Shobha stops Roma from going to her parent's house when her husband tries to convince Shobha. Shobha says she wants Roma to apologise to her. When Lalit insists, Roma apologises to Shobha.

Chitra confronts Vivaan and shows him Reema's photo from the file. She asks Vivaan if he had any connection with Reema when Vivaan says yes. Chitra asks Vivaan to forget Reema as it might hurt Aarav. She then burns Reema's photo. Vivaan cries when Chitra asks him to smile. She also asks Vivaan to end every proof of him and Reema being together.

Aarav goes to Badi Ma when Badi Simar tells everyone about the invite from Reema's family. She skips the word "Sangeet" from the invite and reads the invite to everyone. Badi Ma tells Aarav that he cannot meet Reema till the wedding. Simar, Sandhya and Aditi leave for Haldi Ceremony.

Reema tells Simar about her selection in a beauty pageant

Reema gets ready in a yellow coloured ensemble. Simar helps her with her jewellery and give her compliments. Reema imagines what it would be like if she won the Miss India beauty pageant. Simar asks about Reema's disturbed attention and also about the website of the Miss India beauty pageant. Reema tells Simar about how Devesh filled the form of the Miss India beauty pageant for her. She also breaks the news that she has been shortlisted for the competition. Simar asks Reema not to ruin her wedding and says she should forget about the competition. Roma enters the room and asks Reema to go with her. Simar thinks she will not let anything ruin Reema's wedding.

IMAGE: STILL FROM SASURAL SIMAR KA SEASON 2

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.